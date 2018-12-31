× Ohio Amishman fined more than $28,000 for poaching 26-point buck

COSHOCTON, Ohio – A 43-year-old Ohio Amish man was ordered to pay a fine of more than $28,000 for poaching a 26-point buck in Coshocton County, Ohio earlier this year.

Junior L. Troyer, of Millersburg, Ohio, entered pleas of no contest to charges of providing false information while game-checking a deer, attaching a game-check number to a deer that was originally issued to another, taking more than one antlered deer in a licensed year, possessing deer or deer parts without valid tag or permit, and attaching antlerless doe game-check number to an antlered deer in Coshocton Municipal Court, according to the Coshocton Tribune.

Troyer was fined $150 for each charge and $87 in court costs, the Coshocton Tribune reports. He was also ordered to pay $27,904.46 in restitution to the State of Ohio, based on the value of the deer.

His hunting privileges were also revoked for two years, and Troyer was ordered to serve 60 days in jail. The judge in the case said Troyer’s jail time would be suspended and the revocation reduced to one year if Troyer paid the fine in full.

The municipal court website lists all fines as having been paid, the Tribune reports.

The Tribune said Troyer had shot an 8-point buck earlier in the day on Nov. 7, but went back out hunting and shot the 26-point deer in the early evening.

He allegedly decapitated both deer and tagged the body of the 8-pointer with the head of the 26-pointer, the Tribune said. The next morning, he checked in the headless body of the 26-pointer as a doe, and threw the head of the 8-point buck in a ditch.

The head was later recovered by investigators, the Tribune said.