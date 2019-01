Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO -- The Nittany Lions have been preparing all week long for their Citrus Bowl matchup with Kentucky.

And on Monday, the Blue and White faithful got an opportunity to show their appreciation and excitement toward Penn State.

Hundreds showed up at the Penn State pep rally, just 24 hours before the New Year's Day contest.

FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista were there and have some of the highlights.