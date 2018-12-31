Police seek identity of suspect accused of stealing purse, attempting to use victim’s credit card

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing a purse from a vehicle and then attempting to use the victim’s credit card shortly after the theft.

It’s alleged that the pictured individual stole a purse from a locked vehicle at Kohl Park in Lower Paxton Township Sunday afternoon and then attempted to use the victim’s credit card.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect should contact Lower Paxton Township Police Sgt. Tim Hicks at thicks@lowerpaxton-pa.gov or via phone: 717-657-5656. Reference incident number 18-0019505.