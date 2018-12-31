× Police warn of scam in which individual claims to be sheriff’s deputy from Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s name is being used in a scam.

Police say a resident was contacted Monday afternoon by an individual who identified himself as a sheriff’s deputy who advised that a warrant has been issued in their name for missing Jury Duty and Contempt of Court.

The individual told the resident to purchase $2,000 worth of vouchers from a local store and send them to the United States Treasury Office in Washington D.C., adding that he was trying to help them out and could put warrants on hold, according to police. The individual advised that the resident not come to the court house as that person would be locked up for 72 hours.

Police note that the sheriff’s office’s phone number was likely spoofed as it showed up on the phone ID caller as the department’s actual number.

Police advise the public to hang up and notify authorities if they receive such a call concerning Jury Duty warrants and a request for money.