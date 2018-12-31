Rain tapers before we ring in the New Year, temperatures rise, and winds kick up!

SOGGY NEW YEAR’S EVE: Expect widespread rain through the evening. Most places pick up amounts ranging from .50” to 1.00” of rain. Temperatures slowly rise into the middle 40s. Showers become scattered towards the midnight hour. It’s still a good idea to have the umbrella with you if heading out to celebrate. Fog could be an issue before the winds increase. Once the winds kick up, the fog will dissipate. It will feel milder in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. By morning, we are dry, with lows in the middle 40s. The winds pick up and gust to near 30MPH. New Year’s Day brings some sunshine but still plenty of cloud cover hangs around. Winds stay breezy all day. Readings sneak into the lower 50s, early in the day, then fall back to the 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures are more seasonable Wednesday, with most areas topping out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. High pressure keeps us dry with more sunshine. It’s another partly cloudy day Thursday. And, it is a few degrees milder in the lower 40s. By the end of the week, the next system is bringing a soaking rain for Friday and the early half of Saturday. Temperatures are mild in the middle 40s before the precipitation arrives. There is no real cold air in sight for the area.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Once the rain moves out late morning Saturday, the rest of the day is drying. Winds pick up and it’s breezy right into Sunday. Afternoon readings stay above seasonable averages, in the lower 40s to begin the weekend, to the middle 40s for the second half. A weak system comes through dry Monday. However the clouds and winds out of the north hold temperatures in the lower 40s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist