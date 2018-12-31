Ringing in the New Year with damp and breezy conditions

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST: The next system spreads fast throughout the region Monday, bringing plenty of showers to the region by late morning to midday. In the meantime, the morning is chilly with thickening clouds. Readings start in the 20s to lower 30s. Once the showers arrive, it’s a damp one through the afternoon on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures Monday are slow to rise into the upper 30s to lower 40s by the evening. The showers continue for the evening. Expect to need the umbrella for any plans or festivities for New Year’s Eve, and that’s going to last through much of the evening. The showers dry out around midnight, with temperatures boosting through the 40s. Overnight, temperatures are near 50 degrees. Some may even be able to make it a good bit into the 50s. Winds pick up through the night, and skies clear. Temperatures drop New Year’s Day, with the breezes adding a chill. Readings in the 40s during the afternoon could feel even chillier before the winds fade. Skies are partly sunny.

QUIET MIDWEEK: Wednesday is partly cloudy. The breezes are gone, making the chill the a little more tolerable in addition to the sunshine. Colder air continues to briefly settle into the region. Highs are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. It’s still a bit breezy too. Thursday turns a bit milder under partly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the lower 40s. It’s dry, but the next system to our south is slowly brewing.

DAMP END TO WEEK, WEEKEND DRYING: The next storm system brings the next chance for showers on Friday. A good soaking is possible depending on the exact track of the system. With that said, we’ll be monitoring the potential for areas of flooding. Readings reach the lower 40s. There’s a chance the rain lasts Friday night and into much of Saturday. Temperatures remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday is finally dry again, and it’s a bit breezy too. Expect readings in the lower to middle 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Monday, and a safe, happy New Year!