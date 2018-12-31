× Teenage driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Perry County

NORTHEAST MADISON TOWNSHIP, Perry – State Police say a teenager from Blain, was killed in a single-vehicle crash, last week.

Police say the crash happened at 5:00 a.m. Friday along the 3700 block of Fort Robinson Road.

The 17-year-old was trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of his 2002 Chevrolet Impala according to police. The vehicle struck an embankment, rolled several times and came to a final rest on its roof police say.

The teen was ejected from the vehicle according to police.

A 14-year-old passenger was taken to Hershey Medical Center with severe injuries.