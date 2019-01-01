18-year-old man, girlfriend accused of attacking officer during crash investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY — An 18-year-old man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly attacked a Manheim Township Police officer during a crash investigation Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike.

Joshua Luciano, a driver involved in the two-vehicle crash, is accused of punching the officer in the face, headbutting him and then attempting to choke him after becoming uncooperative. Luciano’s 17-year-old girlfriend also punched the officer in an attempt to break him free, police allege.

Police say officers from three jurisdictions responded to the “officer needs assistance” call, which was made by the officer when another driver and a passing motorist intervened. Luciano and his girlfriend were then both apprehended.

It’s alleged that during transport and while in custody at the police station, Luciano continued to fight with officers and spit and kicked them.

The officer involved in the incident was treated at Lancaster General Hospital and released with minor injuries, according to police.

“This incident illustrates the dangers that our officers face every day and the lack of respect that some people have for law enforcement,” said Manheim Township Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski. “The officer was performing one of the most basic tasks our officers handle, when he was suddenly attacked. I am thankful for the assistance provided by the officers and agencies who responded to assist the officer, and I am also appreciative of the civilians who jumped in to help when they saw trouble. I spoke with the officer today, and he reports that he is doing fine.”

Luciano has been charged with three counts of harassment, two counts each of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and aggravated harassment by a prisoner, and a single count of strangulation, corruption of minors and simple assault. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

The juvenile faces aggravated assault, resisting arrest and harassment charges. She was committed to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.