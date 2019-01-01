A lot of clouds keeping it chilly, however, temperatures remain above seasonable averages

CLOUDS AND MORE CLOUDS: The thick clouds begin to break up through the evening. Wind gusts settle down, however, there is still a breeze out of the northwest around 5-15MPH. Overnight, skies are partly cloudy with a lighter wind. Morning lows drop to the lower 30s. Still plenty of cloud cover for Wednesday, which holds temperatures in the lower 40s. A weak disturbance in the upper levels, and a storm system just south of the area Thursday, may produce a few sprinkles or flurries early morning. High pressure builds in the rest of the day keeping us dry. Still plenty of clouds hanging around for the first half of the day. Highs again, slightly above average, in the lower 40s. Skies clear out a little more overnight into Friday, which allows temperatures to drop into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Looks like the first half of the day is dry, however, the next storm system brings showers to the area late in the day. Afternoon readings are milder in the middle 40s. Steady, more widespread showers expected overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A storm system passing to our south and southeast keeps showers around for the start of the weekend. Winds are brisk and with the clouds and wet weather, temperatures are held in the lower 40s. We’ll have to watch for the possibility of wet flakes to mix in too. High pressure returns Sunday, bringing brighter skies, and milder temperatures in the middle 40s. The next system moves in overnight into early Tuesday. There is not much moisture but with colder temperatures in place, an early mix is possible during the morning commute Tuesday.

