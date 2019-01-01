Bikers come together to raise funds for local veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster - Hundreds of bikers came together for the 10th Annual Frosty Balls & Frozen Susies Poker Run to Benefit Veterans on Tuesday.

Bikers met at the Mount Joy American Legion in the morning and biked to Elizabethtown American Legion at 1:00 p.m.

Over the years organizers say they have raised $125,000 for local veterans. This year they hope to raise more money through registration, selling t-shirts, and a Chinese auction.

Organizers believe using their time to help others is worth it since veterans have done so much for the country.

"We support the military and veterans and this is just our way to give back," says organizer Tyler Stumpf. "And I think that's why its grown so big. Everybody knows where the money is going. It's staying here to help our local veterans."

Stumpf says they will present a check to the Lebanon Veteran Hospital in February.

If you want to donate organizers say to contact them through Facebook.