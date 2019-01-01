Hundreds brave cold for a good cause in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Hundreds of people traveled to City Island Tuesday afternoon for the 22nd annual Penguin Plunge.

The New Year's Day tradition is for the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA), a non-profit working to raise money for animals in their care that are without a home.

People who decided to take the plunge say not even the wind chill could stop them from helping out all the furry friends waiting for adoption.

"I think standing out is the worst part waiting to go in but once you're in, it's not that bad," said Katie Daub, of Harrisburg.

Amy Kaunas, Executive Director of HSHA added, "The weather doesn't seem to have a super big effect on it. Last year, we had to break ice and this year we don't but we still seem to get a really good crowd. I think it's just become a tradition for so many people."

Organizers say the Penguin Plunge brings in about $40,000 for the humane society. The money goes toward food, veterinarian care and adoption fees.