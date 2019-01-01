Kick off the New Year with a good luck meal from the Newberry Township Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY Pa.-- Kick off 2019 with a good luck meal, at the Newberry Township Fire Department!

Their annual New Year's Day Dinner of Pork and Sauerkraut kicks off the new year at 11:00 a.m., and ends at 2:00 p.m., or while supplies last.

Tickets are $10 a person, for the all you can eat meal. Potatoes, green beens, dessert, drinks, and bread will also be served.

Chief Hatterer says this is the first fundraiser of many they hold each year, and they all give back to the fire department.

The station is located at 2145 York Haven Road.