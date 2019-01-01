Police identify man killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — UPDATE (3:18 p.m.): The man killed in Tuesday’s shooting in Harrisburg has been identified as 26-year-old Laquan Clark, according to police.

UPDATE (4:18 a.m.): Police are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead, and another injured in an apparent drive-by.

On January 1 around 6:10 p.m., police responded to Harrisburg Hospital for two men with gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, police found that the victims were traveling in a vehicle and had stopped in the 200 block of N. 14th Street in Harrisburg.

According to police, a second vehicle pulled up behind the victims and fired multiple shots at their vehicle.

The victims were able to flee on N. 14th Street, but both the driver and a passenger were struck by gunfire.

The passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital, while the driver suffered a minor gunshot injury.

Police are investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3187 or submit the information through Crime Watch.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000.00 reward for information that leads to a successful prosecution in this case.

PREVIOUSLY: One person has died and another individual was injured Tuesday evening in a shooting in Harrisburg, police say.

It's believed that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the area of Walnut and 14th Streets, according to police.

The deceased individual was in his 20's, police add. There's no word on the condition of the other victim's injuries.

Police note that multiple houses were hit during the shooting.

This is an isolated incident.