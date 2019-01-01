× Police investigate shooting that left one person dead, another individual injured

HARRISBURG — One person has died and another individual was injured Tuesday evening in a shooting in Harrisburg, police say.

It’s believed that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the area of Walnut and 14th Streets, according to police.

The deceased individual was in his 20’s, police add. There’s no word on the condition of the other victim’s injuries.

Police note that multiple houses were hit during the shooting.

This is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.