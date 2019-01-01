UPMC welcomes first baby of 2019 seconds into the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ja’Kell Whitehead had the last day of 2018 all planned out- a routine doctors appointment ten days before her due date, followed by a night in with the family.

“It was like a normal doctors appointment. I went in, I was 2 1/2 centimeters dilated. And then we were doing movie and a dinner yesterday night for my nephews birthday,” said Whitehead.

The baby, though, had other plans.

And movie night, turned into a trip to the hospital.

“The nurse kept checking me and telling me how far I was, and I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ She was like, ‘I’m not joking. Why would I joke about that?’ I’m like, ‘Because it’s not supposed to happen today. I’m supposed to be home eating stromboli right now and watching movies with my kids. She was like, ‘No, you’re not leaving. We’re having a baby today,’” said Whitehead.

Today- January 1st, 2019…

“My nurse, she’s amazing, her names Liz. She was like, ‘Yeah, 12 o’clock, 45 seconds.’ I was like, ‘What?’ And she was like, ‘It’s midnight, honey,” said Whitehead.

Making him the first baby of 2019 born at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.

“I couldn’t even think straight…I was just like, get him out,” said Whitehead.

Little Kaiden weighs only 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and mom and baby are doing great.

Even better are his big brother and sister, who couldn’t wait to meet him.

“We were excited to see our baby brother. Last time we were at home, I thought it was a boy and Kayla thought it would be a girl. And mommy said it was a boy,” said five year-old Jaiden.

This family, celebrating so much more than just the start of a new year.

“I get a big gift when I get home. A new baby. I get a new baby,” said Whitehead.

A celebration that will continue every New Year's Eve moving forward.

“Birthday parties are definitely going to be interesting,” said Whitehead with a laugh.