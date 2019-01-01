Warm and breezy 2019 start before cool down starts tomorrow

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Early morning fog quickly clears out as the sun rises. Temperatures, though, go nowhere throughout the day. We bob up and down around the 50-degree mark for most of the area, our southern counties a bit warmer with 60s down towards Washington, D.C. Most importantly, we stay dry with breezy winds to start the day. The winds calm down by evening and switch to out of the northwest, bringing in cooler air for the rest of the week.

COOLING DOWN: Lows near freezing overnight don’t get much of a boost Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the low-40s will be the norm with increasing afternoon clouds. A very low mix chance starts out our Thursday, but most if not everyone stays dry. Highs reach the mid-40s with mostly cloudy conditions before the last day of the work week.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Shower chances start Friday and take over throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs struggle to the mid-to-upper 40s with light to occasionally moderate rainfall continuing into Saturday. We could see a little mixing early Saturday morning, but we’ll likely be kept too warm by the rain. Showers end as they become spotty Saturday with temperatures only reaching the low-40s in the afternoon. Breezy conditions remain on a dry Sunday to finish the weekend.

Have a great start to 2019!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long