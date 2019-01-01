× York County organization offers assistance to furloughed federal workers

DILLSBURG, YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A York County organization is offering to help people affected by the federal government shutdown. As we enter the New Year, New Hope Ministries in Dillsburg wants people who have experienced job loss, or workers impacted by the government shutdown to know they are there to help them. People can come to the organization for help with food, heat, utilities and housing.

“We live by the principle of love thy neighbor,” said Eric Saunder, New Hope Ministries Executive Director. “So if there is a neighbor hurting we want to make sure that that neighbor knows we are there to help.”

If you are in need of help you can call the New Hope Ministries directly or call 211, a statewide resource for health and human services information.