Actor, comedian Bob Einstein, of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Super Dave Osborne” fame, dies at 76

Bob Einstein, the Emmy-award winning actor and comedian who had a recurring role in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and performed as the comedy stuntman Super Dave Osborne, has died after a battle with cancer.

He was 76.

Einstein played Marty Funkhouser, a friend of Larry David’s character, on the HBO series. He spent decades in television, starting out as a writer for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and other variety shows. He went on to create the Super Dave Osborne character, which he played in the 1970s and 1980s.

Einstein’s brother, Albert Brooks, is also an actor, appearing in films like “Broadcast News” and “Drive” and doing voice work in cartoons like “The Simpsons,” “Finding Nemo,” and “The Secret Life of Pets.”