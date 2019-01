× At least 500 without power after downed utility in York Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– At least 500 people are without power after a downed utility.

The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. on Queen Street at Leaders Heights Road in York Township.

According to the Met-Ed Outage map, at least 500 people are in a power outage due to the downed utility.

The map also notes that nearly 1500 could be affected and power is not expected to be restored until 6:30 a.m.

Downed utility on Queen St at Leader Heights Rd #YorkTownship – Expect lane closures — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) January 2, 2019