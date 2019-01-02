× Camp Hill man accused of attempting to rape a woman while drunk

CAMP HILL — A 56-year-old Camp Hill man is facing multiple charges after police say he attempted to rape a woman while he was intoxicated.

Douglas S. Lehmer, of Old Ford Drive, is charged with attempted rape by forcible compulsion, attempted sexual assault, indecent assault, simple assault, and false imprisonment in the Jan. 1 incident, according to Fairview Township Police.

Police say they were dispatched to Lehmer’s residence at 2:06 p.m. for the report of an assault. They were advised that Lehmer had been drinking all morning and became upset when the victim declined his sexual advances.

According to police, the situation became physical, and Lehmer eventually held the victim down. The victim got away, but Lehmer grabbed her again, refusing to let her go, and then allegedly urinated on her and told her he wanted sex.

The victim told police she escaped Lehmer and ran away, but later returned to the residence to retrieve her keys, and Lehmer allegedly grabbed her again, threatening to urinate on her again unless she complied with his demand for sex.

The victim then broke free and ran to a neighboring home, police say.

Lehmer allegedly fled the scene.

Police later located Lehmer and arrested him. He was transported to York County Booking Center for arraignment and was remanded to York County Prison on $2,500 bail.