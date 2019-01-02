× Camp Hill prison inmate found dead in cell

Camp Hill — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, superintendent Laurel Harry announced Wednesday.

Elid Gueits, 24, was found in his cell by a security guard performing rounds. He was suspended from the top bunk by a bed sheet. The guard placed Gueits on the floor, and security staff performed CPR until medical staff arrived.

Lower Allen EMS arrived a short time later and continued to attempt to resuscitate Gueits, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Gueits was pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m.

The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office and State Police were notified. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

Gueits was serving an 11-month to four-year sentence for drug manufacture/sale/deliver, out of Lancaster County.

He had been at SCI Camp Hill since September 13.