Carlisle woman charged with child endangerment, drug-related offenses

CARLISLE — Police have charged a 31-year-old Carlisle woman with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a complaint on Dec. 27.

Jenna Krause, of the 300 block of East Louther Street, was charged after police say she lef drug paraphernalia, including several hypodermic needles, in a trash can that was accessible to two small children, ages 1 and 6, who were in the residence.

Krause was arraigned on the charges and given unsecured bail, according to Carlisle Police.