× Diocese of Harrisburg to host listening sessions, answer questions regarding grand jury abuse report

HARRISBURG — The Diocese of Harrisburg announced Wednesday that Bishop Ronald Gainer will host listening sessions in January and February to answer questions regarding the grand jury report, the Diocese’s response to abuse, and any other concerns.

The first session is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, at Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, 4000 Derry Street

in Harrisburg.

Other sessions are scheduled in Hanover, Mechanicsburg, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berwick, Elysburg, Chambersburg, and York. The full schedule is here.