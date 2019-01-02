FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Aggravated Assault

Date: 12/22/18

Time : 1:56 p.m.

Location: 800 block of Linden Ave.

A victim was attacked by three people, with one having been taken into custody. However, two are still at large.

Nettie Maxwell and Aric Agudio are still wanted after Maxwell allegedly cut the victim with a knife and Agudio punched the victim.

Maxwell is a 26-year-old black woman that stands approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 lbs.

Agudio is a 40-year-old Hispanic man that stands about 5’11” tall and 160 lbs. He has a shaved head and a tattoo on his neck.

2. Burglary, strangulation

Date: 12/6/18

Time : 8:20 p.m.

Location: 733 E. Clarke Ave.

Emilio Ocasio-Recio allegedly broke into a victim's home before punching and choking her.

He is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic male that stands 5'5" tall and weighs about 230 lbs.

He has tattoos on his arms.

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **