Hershey native Christian Pulisic signed from Borussia Dortmund by Chelsea

A Hershey native will be playing in the Premier League next summer.

According to ESPN, Christian Pulisic has been signed from Borussia Dortmund by Chelsea for €64 million.

He was loaned back to his Bundesliga club ahead of joining Chelsea next summer.

Pulisic, 20, was set to see his contract with Borussia Dortmund expire in 2020, and was rumored to be in high demand from several clubs.

Across 140 career matches in club competition, Pulisic has scored 29 goals and assisted on 37 others.