Hershey native Christian Pulisic signed from Borussia Dortmund by Chelsea

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 08: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using a digital filter) Christian Pulisic of Dortmund is seen prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund at Veltins-Arena on December 8, 2018 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Bundesliga/DFL via Getty Images)
A Hershey native will be playing in the Premier League next summer.
According to ESPN, Christian Pulisic has been signed from Borussia Dortmund by Chelsea for €64 million.
He was loaned back to his Bundesliga club ahead of joining Chelsea next summer.
Pulisic, 20, was set to see his contract with Borussia Dortmund expire in 2020, and was rumored to be in high demand from several clubs.
Across 140 career matches in club competition, Pulisic has scored 29 goals and assisted on 37 others.