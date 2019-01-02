× Jim Margraff, longtime Johns Hopkins football coach, dies at 58

BALTIMORE — Longtime Johns Hopkins football coach Jim Margraff died Wednesday at the age of 58, the university announced.

Margraff’s death comes less than a month after the university’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division III Semifinals, in which Johns Hopkins fell to Mount Union 28-20. The Blue Jays tallied 12 wins, a program record, in 2018 and as a result, Margraff was named D3football.com National Coach of the Year.

“Jim Margraff was a thoughtful, humble, passionate and exceptionally talented leader and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” stated Alanna W. Shanahan, Johns Hopkins Director of Athletics. “He left an indelible impact on all he touched and he made us all better. We will forever be thankful for the unparalleled experiences he provided for so many over the course of his highly successful career.”

Margraff graduated from Johns Hopkins in 1982 and took over the football program eight years later. The Blue Jays have compiled 221 wins since then, making Margraff the winningest football coach in university and Maryland state history.

He led his alma mater to the NCAA Division III playoffs 10 times and won a Centennial Conference-record 14 league championships.

Margraff is survived by his wife, Alice, and children, Megan, James and Will, the university said.