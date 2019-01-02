× Lancaster County woman found illegally living in home of victim who was in hospital

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 48-year-old Lancaster County woman is facing burglary, criminal trespass and theft charges after police say she was found squatting in a home while the homeowner was hospitalized, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Debra A. Hulse illegally entered the home, located on the first block of Kurtz Road, sometime between Dec. 10 and Dec. 12, police say. A friend of the homeowner discovered Hulse inside the residence and chased her away, according to police.

The victim, who had been in the hospital for several months, later discovered numerous medications had been taken, according to police.

A warrant for Hulse’s arrest was issued.

On the morning of Dec. 23, police were alerted to a suspicious female walking through yards on the first block of Stony Run Road. Responding officers located Hulse a short time later, taking her into custody on the outstanding warrant. She was taken to Central Arraignment and remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 bail.