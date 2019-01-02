Lighter winds and chillier air for Wednesday, but the stubborn clouds linger

QUIET MIDWEEK: The clouds continue to linger throughout the region this Wednesday morning, and they are here to stay. Temperatures begin in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Chillier air is in place, and the clouds limit warming through the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 40s. The breezes are gone, with light winds in place through the afternoon. Through the night, the clouds remain. Later tonight, a few light rain or snow showers are possible, but many stay dry. They should wrap up early in the morning Thursday, with no accumulation expected. Lows begin in the middle to upper 30s. The morning on Thursday starts cloudy, but some sunshine works in for the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower 40s. It’s breezy too.

WATCHING WEEKEND SYSTEM: The next storm system brings clouds back to the region Friday, but most of the day is trending much drier. Showers should start to arrive Friday evening, leaving most of the day on the dry side. Showers are possible through the night and into Saturday morning. Readings Friday reach the lower to middle 40s. Temperatures fall a bit into the upper 30s to lower 40s for Saturday. Sunday is finally dry again, and it’s a bit breezy too. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s. Skies are partly sunny.

NEXT WEEK: The next system spreads fast throughout the region Monday, bringing plenty of clouds to the region, but most of the day should be dry. There’s the chance for showers later during the day and through the evening as the next system gets closer. Temperatures are in the 40s. The chance for showers continues through Tuesday as the system crosses through Central PA. Temperatures remain in the 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Wednesday!