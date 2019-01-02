Man placed hand on officer’s chest before threatening her, police allege

YORK COUNTY — A 62-year-old man faces aggravated assault and use/possession of drug paraphernalia charges after police were dispatched to a domestic incident at a residence in Spring Garden Township.

The complainant reported on December 14 that Jerome Foltz was intoxicated and tearing up her East Jackson Street home.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the complainant and learned that Foltz, who does not live at the address, was on the back porch.

Police then spoke with Foltz, who was sitting on a chair in the enclosed porch. They explained to him that they were checking to up on him and when they attempted to obtain his identification he stood up, and failed to comply with verbal commands, according to the criminal complaint.

“He [Foltz] took a step towards me and place his hand against the center of my chest as if he was going to push me backwards,” Officer Alisha Graybill wrote in the complaint.

A detective then apprehended Foltz. During a search of his jacket, police found a blue and white swirl glass pipe that had a strong odor of marijuana, the criminal complaint states.

Police advised Foltz that he was being audio and video recorded as they transported him to Central Booking. That’s when he allegedly said, “let’s go,” and “we’re [police] are going to have some hell to pay.” He allegedly added that he was going to “f*** me up,” Graybill wrote in the complaint, before he began kicking the cage in the police cruiser. He then stated he “would finish it, wh***.”