YORK — A man wanted on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that injured a juvenile in York City surrendered to authorities Wednesday, according to police.

Dajuan Williams-Banks, 21, turned himself in at 12:30 p.m.

He is accused of shooting the juvenile on November 28 in the 900 block of Hay Street, near Allen Field, police say.

Williams-Bank has since been arraigned with bail being set at $50,000.