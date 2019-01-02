MaryEllen’s weather kid with Savannah Quave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Savannah Quave is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today!

Savannah is in 6th grade at Pleasant View Elementary. She is a straight "A" student. She is a student leader this year and a member of the Envirothon Team.

She is a black belt in open hands karate and a brown belt in open hand weapons at Red Lion Karate, she went to Sweden this year for an international karate camp and met some wonderful people, she plays lacrosse- for Black Dog lacrosse/ Red Lion Rec and for SoCo at Spooky Nook and field hockey along with running long distance track.

She loves sports and school, she does computer coding and hopes to go Duke University for computer sciences/computer coding. She likes to read, go hiking and visit all the National Parks so she can get a stamp in her National Park passport book.