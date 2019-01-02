× Mayfield man facing rape charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mayfield man is facing rape charges.

Matthew Malpasse, 22, is facing rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault charges for the incident.

On December 30 around 7:15 p.m., police were dispatched for a report of a sexual assault in the 500 block of Cherry Court in Carlisle Borough.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a victim who said that she had been raped by her former boyfriend, later identified as Malpasse.

She told police that Malpasse was with her in her bedroom when he began to touch her without consent.

Eventually, Malpasse raped the victim, despite her asking him to stop.

During an interview with police, Malpasse admitted that the victim had told him to stop but he continued to do so anyway.

Now, he is facing charges.