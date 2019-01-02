Overcast morning gives way to breaks of sunshine during the afternoon

CLOUDS SLOWLY FADE: Clouds stay stubborn through evening. Temperatures hover in the 30s. A disturbance moving through may produce stray rain or snow showers this evening into the overnight period. Most of the area is expected to stay dry under cloudy skies. Morning lows drop to the mid 30s. After an overcast start to the day, fading clouds give way to breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower and middle 40s. Winds pickup too. A more potent storm system brings another round of wet weather Friday evening into the early half of the weekend. Most of the day is dry with breaks of sunshine. Readings, stay well above seasonable averages, and climb to the middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain continues for the first half of Saturday before tapering. The rest of the day is mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs are cool in the lower 40s. Sunday is brighter with sunny breaks returning. Temperatures are milder in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Plenty of clouds begin the week. Temperatures continue to trend milder in the middle 40s. The next system moves in overnight into Tuesday. It looks like more rain, with an initial start of a mix, but unfortunately for snow lovers, the milder trend keeps snow at bay. It does appear by midweek, colder air spreads across the area, dropping temperatures back to the 30s, which is more seasonable for this time of the year.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist