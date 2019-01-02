× Penn State Health announces opening of new facility in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster Couty

LANCASTER COUNTY — Penn State Health Medical Group announced the opening of a new facility in East Hempfield Township.

The Limespring Outpatient Center, a 76,000-square-foot facility located at 2221 Noll Drive, consolidates five existing Penn State Health Medical Group practices: Penn State Children’s Hospital Lancaster Outpatient, Lancaster Hematology Oncology, Penn State Health Medical Group Red Rose Pediatrics, Penn State Health Medical Group Oyster Point, and Penn State Health Medical Group General Internal Medicine.

The first floor of the Lime Spring Outpatient Center includes several new specialty services, including orthopedics and sports medicine, dermatology, breast care, ENT, cardiology, urology, optometry, audiology, physical therapy and cardiac testing.

The second floor will offer primary care services, as well as a walk-in lab and after-hours care.

“Our new Lime Spring Outpatient Center is designed to improve the patient experience through better coordination of care,” said Dr. A. Craig Hillemeier, dean of Penn State College of Medicine, CEO of Penn State Health and senior vice president of health affairs for Penn State. “It’s also an integral part of Penn State Health’s mission to ensure people in Lancaster County have access to quality health care close to home. Our long-term goal is to ensure that patients in throughout central Pennsylvania are within 10 minutes of our primary care providers and 20 minutes of our specialty care providers.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with a provider at the Lime Spring Outpatient Center, people can call 717-715-1001.