Penn State News: Lions fire receivers coach David Corley; Shareef Miller decides to turn pro

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State coach James Franklin announced Wednesday that receivers coach David Corley has been relieved of his duties, the school said.

“I appreciate David’s efforts this season but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Franklin said.

Franklin will immediately begin a national search for Corley’s replacement.

In other Nittany Lion news, junior defensive end Shareef Miller announced that he is leaving Penn State and declaring himself eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft.

“After careful consideration with family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Miller said in a statement.

“Nittany Nation, thank you for embracing me and my family here at PSU. There is no other fan base in the world like you guys and the energy you bring to the stadium every Saturday is unbelievable.”