Police seek individual who allegedly stole $2.9K necklace from Manheim Twp. jewelry store

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a jewelry theft suspect.

Police say the pictured individual entered Vincent & Company Fine Jewelers on New Year’s Eve and asked to see a gold necklace.

The clerk handed the individual a 24-inch, 14-karat, yellow gold mariner link style chain for him to inspect but the suspect fled the store instead. The necklace is valued at $2,995.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.