× Police seek Lancaster County man accused of home improvement fraud

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Cocalico Township Police are searching for a 57-year-old Lancaster County man accused of a home improvement scam dating back to July of 2016.

Mitchell R. Miller is charged with two counts of home improvement fraud and one count of theft by deception, police say. All three offenses are felonies.

Police say Miller took a down payment of $5,500 from the victim to work on a home improvement project, then did not do any work and failed to return the money, despite numerous attempts from the victim to obtain a refund.

The charges against Miller were filed in March of 2017.

Miller’s last known whereabouts were Newmanstown, Lebanon County, police say.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact East Cocalico Township Police Det. Keith Neff.