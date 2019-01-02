Police seek suspect in South Middleton Twp. bank robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the pictured individual entered Members 1st Federal Credit Union in South Middleton Township around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After allowing customers to go in front of her for several minutes, the suspect allegedly approached the teller and produced a note demanding money — no weapons were displayed.

According to police, the suspect fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

She is described as a white female who is approximately 5’4″ tall. The suspect has long brown hair, glasses and was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt with black gloves and a black backpack.

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Carlisle at 717-249-2121.