Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects accused of stealing a set of Caterpillar pallet forks.

The pallet forks were taken from The Car Fixers lot in Jackson Township on October 24 around 11:52 p.m., police say. They're valued at $1,000.

Anyone with information should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or via email: tips@nycrpd.org.