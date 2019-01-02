× Steelton man facing charges after being caught urinating in public while intoxicated

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Steelton man is facing charges after being caught urinating in public while intoxicated.

Michael Gerace, 29, of Steelton, is facing DUI and Open Lewdness among other related charges for the incident.

On December 31 around 4:30 p.m., police observed Gerace urinating on a public pavilion in an Upper Allen Township park.

An investigation revealed that Gerace was under the influence of alcohol and had driven to the park.

He was arrested and is now facing charges.