York County woman and her son accused of hosting underage drinking party on New Year's Eve

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, York County — A 46-year-old York County woman and her 23-year-old son are facing charges after policy say they hosted an underage drinking party at her Jackson Township home on New Year’s Eve.

Theresa Ellen Jarbeck, of the 1200 block of Pinnacle Court, is charged with corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and selling/furnishing alcohol to minors, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Her son, Zachary Jaroszewski, 23, of the same address, is charged with the same offenses, police say.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Jarbeck’s residence at 2:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, for the report of a suspected underage drinking party. A parent of one of the girls at the party, an 18-year-old, called police after observing a Facebook Live video posted by the girl that depicted underage drinking.

When police arrived, an officer looked through the window and observed several underage persons walking around the residence, according to the criminal complaint. When the officer knocked at the door, a 20-year-old male answered. When police asked to speak to the homeowner, the man said the homeowner was asleep upstairs.

According to police, the homeowner, later identified as Jarbeck, was eventually awakened and came to speak to police. Jarbeck gave police permission to enter the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

Once inside, police found nine persons under the age of 21, including two under the age of 17, the criminal complaint states.

Police say they also discovered several empty and full Bud Light cans scattered “everywhere” inside the residence, one 18-pack of Bud Light cans, and one 30-pack case of Bud Light cans. They also found a fold-up table that had been set up to play a drinking game, which was covered with empty plastic cups, empty beer cans, and a shot glass.

Jarbeck told police she was aware there were underage people inside the residence, but denied furnishing or supplying any of the alcohol.

Jaroszewski admitted to police that he purchased the beer and whiskey, and that everyone there was drinking and consuming malt beverages throughout the evening, according to the criminal complaint.

All the underage persons in the residence were cited for underage drinking, police say. Their parents and guardians were notified. One juvenile from New Jersey was placed in the care of York County Children and Youth Services after police were unable to contact any parent or guardian, according to the criminal complaint.

Jarbeck and Jaroszewski were transported to York County Central Booking for processing and arraignment, police say.