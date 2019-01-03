A New Year brings all new fun to Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A New Year means a whole new lot of fun to Hershey.

The National Tour of Spamalot is coming to the Hershey Theatre from January 29 through February 3.

The musical comedy is ripped off from the classic film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and is sure to captivated audiences.

Currently, MeltSpa by Hershey is offering a Cinnamon Mocha Collection. The treatments include a body scrub, body wrap, manicure and pedicure. The offer stands through January 2019.

A Cinnamon Mocha Immersion and Peppermint Hot Chocolate Immersion package are available through January.

Hersheypark is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, January 15 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center.

They are looking for individuals who are 14-years-old and up, and you could get hired on the spot.

