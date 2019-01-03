× Closure of UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster hospital will affect 500 employees, according to notice filed with state

LANCASTER — The closure of UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster in March will affect approximately 500 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice that the healthcare system filed with the state last month.

UPMC Pinnacle filed the WARN Act notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry on Dec. 21.

The notice says employees have been encouraged to apply for vacant job openings at UPMC Pinnacle affiliates. They will not be transferred to other facilities without applying first.

The healthcare system has other facilities in Lititz, York, Harrisburg, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, and Hanover.

The Lancaster hospital’s closure was announced last month. Inpatient services will be centralized at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, located at 1500 Highlands Drive in Warwick Township, the company said at the time. The full-service hospital in Lititz currently has 148 beds.

