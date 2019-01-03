Columbia man accused of robbing Pequea Township Turkey Hill

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 37-year old Columbia man is facing robbery and theft charges after police say he robbed Pequea Township Turkey Hill store on Dec. 28.

Brian Conrad Jr., of Locust Street, is accused of entering the store, located on the 2100 block of New Danville Pike, at 1:45 a.m. He allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, then fled from the store after stealing a box of cigarettes and less than $100 in cash.

Pequea Township Police say they identified a suspect vehicle in the incident, and with the assistance of other area police departments, linked Conrad to that vehicle and other crimes in the area.

Conrad was taken into custody on Dec. 29 and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.