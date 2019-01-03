Crosby, Giroux, Holtby headline NHL Metropolitan All-Stars

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28: Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals shakes the hand of former NHL player Willie O'Ree in between periods of the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game between the Atlantic Division and the Metropolitan Divison at Amalie Arena on January 28, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The NHL All-Star teams have been announced, and each of our area’s teams are represented.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be sending C Sidney Crosby to the All-Star Game festivities for the thirteenth time.

Joining him will be Philadelphia Flyers’ C Claude Giroux.

Finally, the Washington Capitals will have two representatives in the game, with D John Carlson and G Braden Holtby set to represent the Metropolitan Division as well.

Crosby, 31, has 50 points in 37 games, while Giroux, 31, has 44 points in 39 contests.

Carlson, 29, is providing his normal top notch scoring from the blue line, with 38 points in 37 games.

Holtby, 29, is 15-9 this year with a 2.84 Goals Allowed Average.

As has been the case over the past few years, the All-Star Game will be played in the format of a 3-on-3 tournament. The Metropolitan and Atlantic Division will play a 20-minute game, followed by a 20-minute game between the Central and Pacific Divisions. The winners of those two games will meet in a championship game (also 20 minutes) with the winning team splitting a $1 million cash prize.

The game is on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.

