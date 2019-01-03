Early sunshine diminishes as clouds thicken during the afternoon. A few showers arrive by late evening.

SUNSHINE TO CLOUDS & SHOWERS: Clouds slowly break up through the evening. You’ll notice it is chillier in the 30s. Overnight, under partly clear skies, temperatures drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s. We begin the day with sunny breaks. By late in the day, clouds build diminishing the bright skies. Towards evening, the leading edge of showers arrive in our southern counties. The wet weather becomes more widespread into the overnight period. Afternoon readings top out in the middle to upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain continues for the first half of Saturday then ends by mid-day. The rest of the day is mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs are in the middle 40s. Sunday, a cold front drops south, thickening the clouds during the afternoon, but does not produce any precipitation. Temperatures are milder in the upper 40s. The breeze does increase out of the north-northwest.

NEXT WEEK: Plenty of clouds begin the week holding temperatures in the lower 40s. A warm front lifts north Monday. There are still discrepancies on the modeling in regards to timing. If early, then a light mix is possible during the first half of the day. If a bit later, a few rain showers are possible. Low pressure drags a cold front across the area Tuesday. Expect rain for the first half of the day before drier weather returns. It is mild in the middle to upper 40s. The breeze kicks up and colder air returns for Wednesday. With plenty of clouds, highs are held in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. More sunshine and dry weather expected Thursday.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist