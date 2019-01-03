Farm show officials warn against illegal parking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the animals, to the produce, to the food… the 103rd annual Pennsylvania Farm Show has something to offer for everyone.

“A million square feet of stories every day of the farm show,” said Shannon Powers, press secretary for the PA Department of Agriculture.

And by everyone, we mean the half a million people it brings in each year.

“People come from all over just to see what goes on in Pennsylvania just because it’s so unique the way we do our state fair,” said Powers.

500,000 people equals about 62,000 people each day of the show, and parking can be tough.

“We have a tremendous amount of parking. But we do not promise parking to everyone, we can’t do that,” said Powers.

Harrisburg Police confirm last year, at least two dozen people were towed for parking on private property, and a number of cars were ticketed for parking illegally on site.

Possibly because people didn’t want to pay the $15 parking fee, or because it was easier to make their own spot than to park far away.

“It delays people significantly when you block someone in or take multiple spaces. So just really we ask you try to pay attention to the parking guards. Follow their instructions. They’re there to help you park safely and have a good experience at the show,” said Powers.

The complex itself has 3,500 parking spots, and there are 400 spots across the street at the Department of Agriculture.

Additionally, there are 3,500 spots off site at the intersection of Elmerton Avenue and Sycamore Street, ad another 2,800 available parking spaces at the Harrisburg Area Community College.

Free shuttles will also be available to and from each approved lot to the complex every day of the show, and also from downtown Harrisburg weekdays from 11 to 2.

Powers reminds people the show itself is free, and says the $15 it costs to park at the show is worth for what you’ll find inside.

“That is a bargain. A million stories of wonderful Pennsylvania people, entertainment, fun, inspiration. That’s a pretty low price for all that,” said Powers.

Powers also suggests people visit the website pa511.com or download the free app to check traffic conditions before heading to the show.

She says there will also be updates on the farm show social media pages.