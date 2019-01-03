Few rain and snow showers Thursday morning, then some sunshine returns along with the breezes

SOME SUN/BREEZY: Clouds are still in place this morning as a weak system passes by to the north. A few light rain or snow showers are possible, but many stay dry through the morning. They should wrap up before daybreak Thursday, with no accumulation expected. Temperatures begin in the 30s to lower 40s. Although the morning on Thursday starts cloudy, some sunshine works in for the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s. It’s breezy too with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour at times. The winds settle a bit through the night, and skies are partly cloudy. Lows are colder, with readings in the lower to middle 30s.

WATCHING WEEKEND SYSTEM: The next storm system brings clouds back to the region Friday, but most of the day is trending much drier. Showers should start to arrive Friday evening, leaving most of the day on the dry side. Showers are possible through the night and into Saturday morning. Readings Friday reach the lower to middle 40s. Temperatures fall a bit into the upper 30s to lower 40s for Saturday. Sunday is finally dry again, and it’s a bit breezy too. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s. Skies are partly sunny.

NEXT WEEK: The next system spreads fast throughout the region Monday, bringing plenty of clouds to the region, but most of the day should be dry. There’s the chance for showers later during the evening as the next system gets closer. Temperatures are in the 40s. The chance for showers continues through Tuesday as the system crosses through Central PA. Temperatures remain in the 40s, but should be a bit milder for most spots by a couple degrees or so. The system exits late Tuesday, so Wednesday is drier and colder under partly sunny skies. It’s breezy too, with highs in the upper 30s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Thursday!