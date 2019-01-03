× Fourth suspect arrested in Oct. 23 attempted robbery of Smithgall’s Pharmacy in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A fourth arrest has been made in the attempted robbery of a pharmacy owned by the former mayor of Lancaster in October, according to Lancaster City Police.

Lamar Black, 29, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody on Dec. 23. He is charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, Lancaster police say.

He is the fourth suspect charged in the Oct. 23 attempted robbery of Smithgall’s Pharmacy, on the 500 block of West Lemon Street.

Former Lancaster mayor Charlie Smithgall, who owns the business, was working at the store at the time. He thwarted the robbery by shooting one of the suspects, Brandon Galette.

Galette sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the incident. Police found him lying on the southeast corner sidewalk of North Pine Street, where he was detained and provided medical treatment.

Galette was taken into custody on the day of the incident. Two other suspects, Johnny L. Straining Jr., 22, of Harrisburg, and Andrew Garrett, 24, of Steelton, were taken into custody in December.

Straining is accused of entering the store with Galette, showing a handgun and threatening employees and a customer while demanding Oxycodone.

Garrett allegedly drove the suspects to the store and remained outside as a lookout, police say.

Black is accused of providing the handgun Galette used in the robbery attempt at was at the scene of the crime at the time, according to police.

Smithgall, 73, was not charged in the shooting.

Straining was arrested on Dec. 14. He was charged with one count of robbery and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

Garrett was arrested on Dec. 20, court records show. He was also charged with one count of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Straining and Garrett are currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail of $1 million, court records show.

Black was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after also failing to post bail of $1 million. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 9.

Galette was previously charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, and seven counts of simple assault.

Galette identified the other suspects during questioning by police, according to court documents.

Investigators say he identified Straining and Black through nicknames and Garrett with his first and last name.

Lancaster Police investigated social media accounts to match descriptions provided by Galette.