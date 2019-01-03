× Franklin County business sells PA Lottery Powerball Ticket worth $100,000

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A business in Franklin County sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, January 2, drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 08-12-42-46-56, and the red Powerball 12, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Smokin Joe’s, 13658 Molly Pitcher Hwy., Greencastle, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 23,200 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the Saturday drawing, including more than 6,000 tickets purchased with Power Play that won prizes multiplied by two. Players should check every ticket, every time.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county received in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians last fiscal year.

SOURCE: Pa Lottery